Updated sketch released of woman whose remains were found near Sweet Home in May 2020

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff's Office has released an updated composite sketch of an unidentified woman whose remains were found in a forested area near Sweet Home last year.

The remains were discovered on April 3, 2020, off U.S. Forest Service Road 417, five miles up Gordon Road, about 13 miles east of Sweet Home. Investigators believe the remains - a white woman who was between the ages of 30 and 50 years old at the time of her death - had been in the location for eight weeks to one year before they were found.

On Friday, the sheriff's office provided updated information about what the unidentified woman may have looked like following DNA analysis completed by Parabon Nanolabs. The sheriff's office said the woman likely had light brown/blonde hair (natural hair color), fair skin, green or hazel eyes, and zero or a few freckles.

The woman was found wearing a purple, Apana brand, full-zip athletic jacket in size XS, a green BKE Core brand camisole with spaghetti straps, a Victoria's Secret heather gray front-zip sports bra, a black fabric bandana, Wrangler's brand blue denim jeans with crystal decorations on the pockets in size 5/6x32, and black Steve Madden brand dress boots in size 9.5.

The sheriff's office said detectives have received over 100 tips about the investigation, but have not been able to identify the woman, as well as her cause and manner of death are still undetermined.

Anyone with information about the investigation or the identity of the woman is asked to contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.