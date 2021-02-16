Upper Logie Trail Road closed due to abandoned cars, downed trees

Multnomah County

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Abandoned cars and downed trees closed the upper section of Northwest Logie Road Tuesday, according to Multnomah County officials.

County officials say the closure extends from Northwest Skyline Boulevard east to the school bus turn around at the lower section.

Drivers are asked to use Cornelius Pass Road until it reopens.

