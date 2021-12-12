LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation said U.S. 101 has reopened 10 miles north of Florence after a landslide on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands lose power after strong storm hits NW Oregon PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Thousands are without power across northwestern Oregon after a powerful storm brought high winds that knocked down pow…

ODOT said the highway reopened at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. About 40 yards of dirt and rock had covered the road. Crews worked throughout the afternoon on Saturday to clear debris and get the road open.

The closure was one of many results of a strom that brought heavy rain and wind across Oregon on Saturday.