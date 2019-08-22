PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two Canadian nationals accused of attempting to steal bitcoin from an Oregon woman have been indicted on several charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Karanjit Singh Khatkar, 23, and Jagroop Singh Khatkar, 24, of Surrey, British Columbia, are facing one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, five counts of wire fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, and multiple counts of money laundering.
The U.S. attorney's office said an indictment alleges that between Oct. 2017 and Aug. 2018, Karanjit and Jagroop used a Twitter account with the name @HitBTCAssist to trick victims into thinking they were communicating with a customer service representative from HitBTC, a Hong Kong-based online platform used to exchange virtual currency.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, Karanjit and Jagroop responded to an Oregon woman's question about withdrawing virtual currency from her HitBTC account.
Karanjit and Jagroop allegedly convinced the victim to send information they could use to log on and take over her email, HitBTC, and Kraken accounts, a U.S.-based online platform that offers services similar to HitBTC.
The U.S. attorney's office said Karanjit and Jagroop transferred 23.2 bitcoins from the victim's HitBTC account to Karanjit's Kraken account, and then Karanjit transferred about 11.6 in stolen bitcoins to Jagroop's Kraken account.
The stolen bitcoins were estimated to be valued at $233,220, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Karanjit was arrested on July 18 upon arrival at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Aug. 8.
The U.S. attorney's office said Karanjit's trial will begin on Oct. 8.
Jagroop remains at large and is believed to be in Canada, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
