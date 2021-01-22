HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The United States Coast Guard, along with Hood River County Sheriff's Office searchers, rescued an injured hiker Friday night near the Cascade Locks.
At about 4 p.m., Hood River County 911 received a report about a man on the Gorton Creek Trail who need medical attention.
The sheriff's office said two hikers came across an injured man less than a mile from the trailhead. The hikers reported the man was conscious and breathing, but confused, injured and possibly hypothermic.
Search and rescue crews located the injured man, who reported to have been hiking in the area since at least Tuesday. The area that he was located in was at the base of a 50 foot cliff. According to what responders were able to elicit from the man, he had fallen down that cliff and possibly others as well, the sheriff's office said.
Due to hazardous trail conditions and the reported trauma suffered by the injured man, the Coast Guard was called in for a helicopter extraction.
The Coast Guard responded with an MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Columbia River.
The injured hiker was successfully taken aboard the helicopter and taken to Legacy Emanuel in Portland. The man was said to be stable on arrival to the hospital.
"He was extremely fortunate. Had those hikers not located him, he had a very low chance of survival through the night. The work of the search and rescue teams, first responders, and the quick response from the Coast Guard led to a successful outcome today," said Search & Rescue Coordinator Deputy Chris Guertin.
