HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The United States Coast Guard says they rescued an injured hiker Friday night near the Cascade Locks.
A USCG got a report of a possible water rescue of an injured person in the Hood River area around 5:30 p.m.
They already had a helicopter in the air doing training. It was redirected to Air Station Columbia River, where the crew picked up a retrieval basket and a rescue swimmer.
That helicopter then arrived on scene at a canyon near the Cascade Locks at 6:40 p.m. The air crew deployed the rescue swimmer and coordinated with Hood River County Sheriff's Office on the ground to get the injured hiker out.
The sheriff’s office also had a doctor with them on scene that had already administered an IV and treatment for hypothermia.
The helicopter successfully hoisted the injured hiker and transferred the person to Legacy Emmanual in Portland.
The hiker was said to be in stable condition upon arrival.
The Coast Guard tweeted that the hiker may have fallen on Tuesday, but they are not releasing any further details at this time.
UPDATE: CG aircrew, local first responders hoisted injured hiker from canyon near Cascade Locks. Survivor transported via USCG helicopter to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Stable condition upon arrival. Survivor reportedly fell while hiking on Tues. Check back for full story.— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) January 23, 2021
