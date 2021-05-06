Use of mobile crisis teams increases in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With the introduction of the Portland Street Response, mobile crisis teams have increased in Portland.
Several organizations now contracted with the city and Multnomah County are able to send teams filled with mental health professionals to scenes where officers would have previously been dispatched.
Cascadia Whole Health Care works with the county to send their teams as part of “Project Respond” and is a different service than the Portland Street Response. Director Barbara Snow says the teams are made up of clinicians who can help intervene, even in dangerous situations.
“They might have weapons, they might be threatening to harm other people in their home or harm others in the community. People who are suicidal, people who are homicidal,” said Snow.
Some wonder why no team was dispatched to Lents Park the morning a man was shot and killed by police. Snow says Cascadia’s “Project Respond” teams do go to dangerous situations involving weapons, but they have to be called out by officers on scene or paged by the county.
FOX 12 asked police if they considered that in the Lents Park case and were told they could not release additional information.
Snow says it’s impossible to know their presence would have changed the outcome. “I wasn’t there. I don’t have any more details about what happened there than what the news has told me. So, I don’t think I could make an assumption about that in terms of had we been present would it have been any different.”
With teams like this increasing in Portland, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden tweeted that he will be pushing for federal funding to create programs like this nationwide. Cascadia says that is great news and hope more Portlanders know of the services available to them when help is needed.
“Not everyone knows about what we do have, so part of my hope is just to get more word out about all of the resources that we do have,” said Snow.
Cascadia says if you are in a crisis situation or see someone who is to call the Multnomah County Call Center and clinicians can offer resources by phone or dispatch a crisis team.
Portland police did share their procedures with us which does say officers should request some kind of crisis team if they determine there is a mental health crisis and assistance from folks with more training is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.