PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregonians will want to keep an eye on their mailboxes this week as ballots for the November election have been mailed out.
Rows of pallets containing ballots for registered voters arrived at the mail processing facility in northeast Portland on Tuesday and are now getting delivered.
There are important dates and deadlines that registered voters should be aware of to make sure their vote counts.
Any registered voters who don't receive a ballot by Oct. 22, should contact their local elections office to get a replacement.
Oregonians must mail out their ballot no later than Oct. 27 - a week before Election Day, Nov. 3.
Vote-by-mail is nothing new for Oregonians. It's something the state has been doing for decades.
FOX 12 spoke to the state elections director, Steve Trout, last week. His advice to voters is to get your ballot in early if you can.
"If you're going to return by mail - postage is all prepaid for all ballots this year - get that back at least a week before, so October 27. And then of course you can go to any drop box throughout the state. Doesn't matter where you live, any drop box will work. and you can do that up until 8 o'clock on election night, and your ballot will be counted," Trout said.
Voters can track the status of their ballot by clicking here.
The deadline to return a ballot is 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
