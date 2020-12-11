PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - This holiday season has been very busy for shipping companies and the United States Postal Service as many people have been doing more online shopping and avoiding traveling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christmas is two weeks away, and the post office recommends people send their gifts no later than Dec. 15 if they are doing USPS Retail Ground shipping.
People who are sending a gift to a military address overseas - it'll make it on time if you ship Priority Mail Express by Dec. 18.
The USPS says this has already been the busiest Christmas shipping season than ever before and they haven't even reach their typical busiest day of the year yet, which is Monday, Dec. 14.
"We're easily doubling what we saw at this same time last year. With the pandemic and everybody being kept apart, more people are shopping online and more people are using the mail to stay in touch and sending the packages out with us. It has been an unprecedented year for us," said Bill Sanford, supervisor and customer service at USPS.
The USPS has increased hours and delivery windows to help accommodate.
If people would like to skip the crowd, they can ship their gifts from home. To learn more, visit usps.com.
With more people shipping gifts this year, many homeowners will want to keep a close eye for possible thefts from their front porch.
USPS says don't leave delivered mail and packages unattended. People can sign up for Informed Delivery, so they know when the packages are on their way.
