Utah man arrested after wrong-way chase, hitting OSP cruiser on I-84 in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A Utah man wanted for felony crimes led troopers on wrong-way chase and hit a cruiser on I-84 before being arrested in Umatilla County Friday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said at 9 a.m. Friday, troopers saw a vehicle of interest on I-84 near milepost 250. They said the suspect, 46-year-old Daniel Etherington of Clinton, Utah, was wanted for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault from the Salt Lake City area.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect sped away and a chase began. They attempted to spike his tires near milepost 218, but the suspect turned around and went eastbound in the westbound lanes. He hit an OSP patrol vehicle, exited I-84 and drove into open fields.

OSP said with the assistance of Umatilla Tribal Police and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, they contained the suspect in open fields before crashing into a ditch.

Etherington was arrested, taken to a local hospital, and treated and released before being taken to the Umatilla County Jail. He was booked on felony warrants from Salt Lake City and multiple crimes resulting from the chase.