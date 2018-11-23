GEORGE, WA (KPTV) – The University of Washington’s Husky Marching Band will not continue the journey east to perform at the Apple Cup after a bus accident Thursday.
While the band and spirit squad were traveling to the Washington State University campus in Pullman, one of the buses transporting students rolled onto its side on eastbound Interstate 90 at mile post 146, about 3 miles west of George.
There were 56 people on board the bus and 47 were transported to hospitals for evaluation and two remain hospitalized Friday for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, according to UW.
The university announced Friday morning that the band will not continue its way to Pullman for the game.
On the decision, Director of Athletic Bands Brad McDavid said “The Husky Marching Band is like a family, and we do everything together. With that in mind, the band will not attend the 2018 Apple Cup game in respect and consideration of the recovery our students and staff need following our bus accident last night.”
Kickoff for Apple Cup is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday at Martin Stadium.
