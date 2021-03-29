KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that started at a vacant home in Kelso early Monday morning.
Just after midnight, firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 300 block of Long Avenue.
Crews from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Longview Fire arrived to the scene and found a vacant home half involved in fire.
The fire was extinguished around 1 a.m., according to officials. No injuries were reported.
Two fire engines, a ladder truck, a medic unit, and a chief officer responded to the fire. Kelso police and Cowlitz County public utilities also responded.
Officials said the home is considered a total loss.
