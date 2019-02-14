LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A vacant home in Lebanon was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning.
Lebanon Fire District crews responded to the report of a house fire, located in the 700 block of East Oak Street, at around 3:45 a.m.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a one-story home heavily involved in fire.
The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
Fire officials said the home had been vacant since a fire in Jan. 2018. Neighbors told firefighters that it had been occupied by transients.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
