LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A vacant home in Longview was damaged by a fire Thursday morning.
Just after 8:30 a.m., Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue crews responded to the report of a house fire in the 200 block of 21st Avenue.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found flames coming from the front windows and out a side window. Longview Fire said the home was partially boarded up.
Crews searched the home and determined it was unoccupied.
Firefighters had the blaze under control at around 9 a.m.
According to Longview Fire, neighbors said the home has been vacant for several years and is known as a place frequented by transients.
No injuries were reported.
The home is considered a total loss. A detached garage behind the home was not damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
