PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — State employees across Oregon and Washington had until Monday to be vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.

School districts in Oregon and Washington had the same deadline. Districts in the Portland area are giving themselves a good report card.

Portland Public Schools said 96% of their staff is fully vaccinated. Less than 3% are not vaccinated, but a little more than half of that pool qualified for a medical or religious exemption.

Sharon Reese, Chief of Human Resources at the district, said she’s not surprised about the good number.

Brown announces COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Oregon K-12 teachers, staff SALEM, OR (KPTV) - K-12 school employees in Oregon must be fully vaccinated by the fall, and health care workers will no longer be able to tes…

“Our educators are inspiring me all the time for what they do for our students and what they do for our community,” Reese said. “This is just another indication of that.”

The Beaverton School District said its vaccination rate is 92%. It plans to launch a dashboard on Tuesday to lay out its vaccination data for the public to see.

Officials at the Lake Oswego School District said 98% of its staff is vaccinated.

In Southwest Washington, the Vancouver, Evergreen, Camas, and Battleground school districts all reported a vaccination rate of 99% or 100%.

For staff at PPS who do not get vaccinated, Reese said they will be placed on leave and eventually terminated. Those staff members won’t be able to work in any Oregon school district.

However, all districts said they are still processing vaccination verifications so their numbers will likely change. For Reese, she said she’s happy her employees stepped up to protect the community.

“I think the percentage of staff who are vaccinated tells a really strong story about how much our staff are dedicated to the greater good and protection of students,” Reese said.