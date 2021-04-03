PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The Oregon Health Authority reports that more Oregonians are getting vaccinated each day. Still, there are concerns in specific counties in the state where demand for vaccines among seniors has slowed down significantly.
“There’s more demand than there is supply. As soon as we start to switch that and there’s more supply than demand, and I think that’s what’s happening in some of these counties you're talking about. Then what you need to do is get that demand up to get closer to the supply,” Ken Stedman, a biology professor at Portland State University, explained.
OHA said that fewer than 50% of seniors in Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Lake, Malheur, Morrow and Umatilla counties had been vaccinated. Stedman said this would set the state back in reaching herd immunity.
“I’m an optimist, and so I’m hoping that education will get us there, but no question it will take longer,” he said. “So the fewer people that get vaccinated, the more the virus is going to be able to get from one person to the next. If they’re more susceptible people and the virus can replicate more, it’s going to take more time before it gets to a point where that virus can’t spread anymore.”
He said there isn’t an exact number yet to reach herd immunity but urges people to get vaccinated to stop the virus from spreading.
“We can make estimates etcetera now 50 percent is probably far too low,” he said.
OHA said in March, the state was on track to vaccinate more than 3 in 4 seniors by the beginning of April, but that has slowed down.
“There are lots of reasons people haven’t gotten vaccinated. It could be distribution; they just can’t get to where the vaccines are. It could be some kind of vaccine hesitancy they have questions about the vaccine,” Stedman said.
Right now, he said it’s a race between getting more people vaccinated and the newer variants that have been spreading.
“These variants we hear about, the reasons that these variants are forming is because people are getting infected. And while somebody is infected, the virus could be producing variants while they’re infecting somebody and be spread block the virus you’re also going to block new variants,” he said.
