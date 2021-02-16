CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - With the snow and ice melting, the mass vaccination site at the Clark County Fairgrounds is back up and running.
The vaccination site opened Tuesday morning and there was a long line to get in.
FOX 12 spoke to one man who says he got to the site early to make sure he'd get first dose, after missing it because of the storm.
"I tried half a dozen times before I managed to get one. So I'm not going to waste it, I'm going to wait right here," Glenn said.
Glenn got to the site shortly before 7 a.m. and was second in line for the vaccine. Others had the same idea of arriving early.
At one point, the line of cars extended from the fairgrounds to underneath the Interstate 5 overpass and beyond.
The gates opened early - at 8:40 a.m. - getting some of the traffic off the street and into the snowy parking lot.
While it's a busy place whenever it's open, Tuesday was even more so.
People who were supposed to get the vaccine on Friday and Saturday arrived to get their first dose - that's on top of everyone else who's already scheduled.
"I had an appointment for Friday afternoon, and of course it snowed. I called an information number and found out in the morning they said they were going to open this at noon and come ahead then at noon. I got a call from someone in line saying they closed it down," Glenn told FOX 12.
The Washington Department of Health said in a statement that it apologizes for any inconvenience the closure caused, and that it promises your vaccine is waiting for you.
The site is open until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
More information about vaccination sites in Washington can be found here.
