Vaccinations begin for teachers at Oregon Convention Center

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Teachers were able to start getting vaccinated at the Oregon Convention Center on Wednesday.
It marks the start of the process to reopen schools for in-person learning.
Portland Public Schools teacher Nick Thompson got his first dose.
"The sooner we can get it done, the sooner we can all go back to normal," Thompson said. "It's frustrating not to be around the students, and none of us got into teaching to be on a computer all day long. We miss the social interaction as much as they do."
Organizers at the Oregon Convention Center vaccination site say in addition to teachers, those in group 1A are still getting their doses as well at the site.
Joan Robinson Gray got her vaccination.
"It's just like you know when the cars needed a seatbelt, you wore a seatbelt," Robinson Gray said. "And if this is something that we need to do to stay safe, it's another thing we need to do to stay safe."
Legacy Health Chief Operating Officer Trent Green says about 3200 teachers will be vaccinated at the site Wednesday.
This is all part of a joint effort between four major hospital systems at the site: Legacy, OHSU, Providence and Kaiser Permanente.
"I think you know this has been a really hard time to be in health care, the last 11 months, but this is - there's a lot of rays of hope," Green said. "You can see it in people's eyes when they are here. There's a lot of energy and enthusiasm."
The goal Green says is to vaccinate 7500 people per day at the site.
He says right now they're not near that number, which is all dependent on the state's allotment of vaccines.
But Green says staff is making plans to use more space at the Oregon Convention Center to be able to vaccinate more people in the near future.
North Clackamas School District nurse Carrie Tierney who was there for her vaccine, has hope.
"It feels really good, it feels hopeful," Tierney said. "I'm really excited to be able to potentially get our kids back in school."
