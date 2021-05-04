PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the vaccination effort continues in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown said she will request the maximum amount of doses available from the federal government.
The requests comes as the White House has announced a shift away from allocating vaccines by a state’s population. The Biden administration said when a state says they don’t need vaccine that surplus will shift to states still waiting to get doses to meet demand.
In Oregon, clinics and vaccination drives continue to vaccinate thousands of people every day, but there has been a slowing in the number of people vaccinated each day. For this week, 13 counties across the state have paused allocations saying they have enough doses on hand to meet demand. The state has reallocated those doses to areas of the state where demand remains high.
There has also been a shift in Oregonians being able to get an appointment. Just a few weeks ago it was a challenge to book an appointment as they filled up quickly. This week, appointments are still available at some clinics in Portland and at the state fairgrounds in Salem. Salem Health, which runs the mass vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds, is taking walk-in appointments.
Tuesday, Walmart announced that 45 pharmacies in Oregon will offer walk-up immunizations. Vaccines are being administered via walk-up and scheduled appointments.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, more than 1.8 million Oregonians have received at least on dose of vaccine. Of that, the state said 1.3 million Oregonians have completed a vaccination series.
