PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority says 13 counties have said they have enough vaccine on hand to meet demand and do not need any doses allocated to them in the next week.
The state says those doses will be reallocated to areas that are seeing higher demand. Across the state OHA says they have seen a softening in demand for vaccine but some areas remain higher than others.
“Providing doses the Oregon Health and Science University for some mobile efforts, for some new efforts at the Multnomah Pavilion and now also providing some doses into some primary care clinics,” Dave Baden with OHA said.
The state is still averaging roughly 35,000 vaccinations a day and is anticipating roughly 150,000 doses to continue to arrive each week.
“Please note that doesn’t mean there aren’t people who are getting vaccinated, our vaccination rate is increasing every day, increasing every day in every county,” Baden said.
Some mass vaccination sites, like the one in Deschutes County in Central Oregon are scaling back. The site announced it will be done giving first doses after May 7th but will stay open through the end of May to administer second doses.
Salem Health says they will keep their mass vaccination site at the Oregon State Fairgrounds open until every Oregonian who wants a vaccine gets one.
“We have seen some softening of demand as we have started into the week, however we do not intend to stop vaccinating and we intend to keep our mass vaccination center at the fairgrounds open and operating Tuesday through Saturday,” John Bauer with Salem Health said.
The site and others run by Salem Health have administered over 200,000 vaccinations. Bauer says the rate of people coming back to get their second doses has been steady.
“Fairly good success just a few percent that are not coming back,” Bauer said. “We do what we call silent scheduling, we schedule your second appointment, as you probably experienced at the time that you are receiving your first.”
All4Oregon which is the group of hospitals running the mass vaccination site at the Convention Center say their mass vaccination sites will be open as long as they are needed. The hospital systems are working with the state to understand the appropriate timing for transitioning from mass vaccination sites to individual clinics for vaccine delivery.
New numbers show which age groups are being vaccinated. So far the state reports that 70% of those 65 to 69 have been vaccinated. The age group that has seen the most shots in arms is those 75 to 79 years old where 78% have gotten vaccinated.
It wasn’t long ago that Oregon opened vaccination eligibility to all age groups, 42% of Oregonians 30 to 39 have gotten at least on dose.
When looking at numbers by the county. Benton County has vaccinated 52% of its citizens. Umatilla County has the lowest rate at 23%.
