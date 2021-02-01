Vaccinations limited by supply in Washington

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The roll out of vaccines in Washington continues with the state saying that vaccination plans are going well but they are limited by how much is coming in. Unreliability on how much the state is receiving each week has created issues in scheduling appointments and left a lot of people frustrated.
Those concerns were voiced in comments Monday morning during a question and answer session done by the incident management team helping with the vaccine rollout in Cowlitz, Skamania and Clark counties.
The state says 500,000 Washingtonians have been vaccinated in the current 1B tier out of the roughly 1.7 million people who are eligible. The biggest challenge is the state says they have the capacity of vaccinating 300,000 people a week, but are only getting 100,000 doses a week. The clinic at the Clark County fairgrounds can vaccinate 800 people a day if the supply is there.
Getting an appointment is tough, with spots filling up in a matter of hours.
“Unfortunately there isn’t a single place you can go get on a waiting list. I want to acknowledge that this is frustrating. It is frustrating for us as we are trying to give vaccine to people as quickly as possible and I understand it is frustrating for everyone that wants to get a vaccine,” said Steve Krager who is with the Clark County public health department.
The state says the best thing to do is to go to findyourphasewa.org. The next step is to contact your county health department either online or by phone to let them know you are interested in getting vaccinated. Once the county has your information they can connect you with a vaccine provider and eventually schedule an appointment, but want people to know that will take time.
You can also try to get an appointment for a max vaccination clinic, but those spots fill up fast.
For more information visit Washington State Department of Health and Clark County Fairgrounds clinic.
