Vaccinations to start at long-term care facilities in Oregon Monday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - This pandemic has been a challenge for everyone, especially people living in long-term care facilities. They are the people at highest risk for COVID-19 and on top of that, haven’t been able to see their families in person for months.
The light at the end of the tunnel - the COVID-19 vaccine - is here in Oregon and will start being administered in those places beginning Monday.
“It’s been a really hard year if you have anything to do with long-term care,” said Phil Fogg, the president and CEO of Marquis Companies, which owns Oregon company Consonus Pharmacy which will be rolling out the vaccine to long-term care facilities. “It’s been incredibly stressful; it’s been incredibly challenging. It’s taken an emotional toll, a physical toll, and this vaccine is the hope and the first step to getting back to normal.”
Residents and staff in long-term care facilities are one of the first groups to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations begin Monday for the first three of 120 facilities in Oregon Consonus Pharmacy will serve. The vast majority of these people will be vaccinated in about 40 days, according to Fogg.
Consonus Pharmacy is one of seven non-retail pharmacies in the country partnering with the federal government to provide the vaccine. They do everything from providing the ultra-cold storage, to reporting the required data, gathering consent, and administering the vaccine itself.
“We’ve been working hard, and my entire team has been putting 24/7 efforts, and it’s just been incredible,” said Fogg. “I think we’ll look back with tremendous amount of pride on being able to affect this, and being able to be the first, and to be the ones that are really helping this community.”
Because the Pfizer vaccine has specific temperature challenges, consent must be obtained before going into a long-term care facility.
Fogg says they have virtually 100% consent from residents, and 75 to 80% from staff right now. He believes it'll only go higher each time they visit to provide on-site vaccinations.
“As soon as you get the majority or all of the residents vaccinated, that gives you the opportunity to open the doors back up and so I think that’s what’s really exciting to all of us,” Fogg told FOX 12 Thursday.
Walgreens and CVS are the other two pharmacies doing on-site vaccinations at long-term care facilities.
Rosie Ward, senior vice-president of strategy with the Oregon Health Care Association, said she’s hopeful most of the long-term care workforce and residents will be vaccinated by Mar. 1.
