Vaccine appointments filling up as more doses are on the way to Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With more than half a million more Oregonians eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the state is bracing for more doses, and clinics are ramping up.
In the Portland Metro area, the Tri-County hospitals and health departments have been working on setting up and ramp up vaccine sites.
OHSU says this week they will be running three sites in the Portland area and one in Columbia County. This week, the PDX vaccination clinic will operate three days (Friday, April 2, through Sunday, April 4) and expects to administer about 15,300 total doses during that time. Next week, the PDX site expects to operate four days (Friday, April 9, through Monday, April 12) and administer about 21,000 total doses during that time.
At Hillsboro Stadium this week, the vaccination clinic will operate five days (Monday, March 29, through Friday, April 2). OHSU expects to administer about 4,000 total doses by the end of the day on Friday.
At the main campus in the Multnomah Pavilion, vaccination will happen on Saturday, April 3. The site expects to administer about 1,250 total doses.
In Scappoose, The OHSU Scappoose primary care clinic continues to partner with Columbia County to operate a local vaccination clinic and expects to administer about 600 total doses this Saturday, April 3.
Anyone eligible for a vaccine and wants more information or to schedule an appointment: OHSU COVID-19 Vaccines website.
In Washington County, the health department says they have a weekly clinic on the Nike campus and post available appointments when they are open. They are full for this week.
The county, similar to other counties, also has many community clinics. Links are not public as they are reserved for underserved and BIPOC communities. Appointments for those clinics are made through churches and community-based organizations.
In Clackamas County, appointments at their planned vaccinations clinics are full.
For a list of current vaccination sites click here. The county says people can sign up on Get Vaccinated Oregon to be notified of appointment availability when they are eligible. A county spokesperson also says people can watch the county’s website for new appointment opportunities or call them at 503-655-8224 if they don’t have access to a computer.
Next week Clackamas County expects to get 7,400 doses. The county says the doses are already allocated to the Wilsonville and Sandy vaccination clinics which all appointments are full.
