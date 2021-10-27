Vaccine booster clinic held at NE Portland retirement community

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some people at a retirement community in northeast Portland got COVID-19 booster shots on Wednesday.

The vaccine booster clinic was held at Holladay Park Plaza from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

CDC endorses booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, says mix and match is fine US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed recommendations for booster doses for Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccines Thursday, allowing millions more Americans to begin getting booster shots.

FOX 12 spoke with one of the people living at the retirement community. She says having the clinic right at their doorsteps was very important.

"Many of us do not drive, and depending on how far you have to walk, many can't do that. So this is absolutely wonderful," said Cynthia Marechal.

Organizer's say they were expecting about 200 people to show up to the clinic.