Vaccine clinic held in Portland for BIPOC community

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A vaccine clinic was held in north Portland Monday for people of color. The event took place at Emmanuel Temple Church.
OHSU put on the event in partnership with a Multnomah County program aimed at improving the health of the BIPOC community.
“African-American, Latino, Pacific Islander, Native American, many different groups of color have been disproportionately impacted by COVID and find themselves limited by structural barriers to access and often times concern about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” said Donn Spight who is a professor of surgery at OHSU.
The clinic was held Monday and Sunday for people already in eligible groups. Over 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered each day.
