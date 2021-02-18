Vaccine clinics reschedule canceled appointments due to weather

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health officials were forced to reschedule more than a thousand vaccine appointments as an historic snow and ice storm slammed the Portland metro over the weekend.
Before the snow even started falling, officials said they knew they had to get a plan in place.
“We just really thought about all the signs and cones and it was going to be difficult to plow and our resources were going to be focused on the airport, so we made a decision jointly with OHSU to cancel the operation in the pod,” said Kama Simonds with the Port of Portland.
The airport hosts one of OHSU’s vaccination sites. Simonds says they just knew those appointments wouldn’t be possible.
Meanwhile, at the Oregon Convention Center, medical experts held out hope that their clinic could run as planned. However, when the snow started accumulating, it became clear that operations would have to cease.
“We’re talking about a little over a thousand appointments that had to be rescheduled,” said Brian Terrett, a spokesman for the Oregon Convention Center max vaccination clinic.
That rescheduling process started right away. Terrett said they managed to reschedule everyone this week.
“We were able to test our system in terms of our expanded capacity and how we could deal with that expanded capacity and we felt like we were able to do that,” he said.
Terrett said this didn’t affect anyone else who was scheduled this week either. He says the convention center can actually vaccinate more people than it does, but there just aren’t enough vaccines.
“We have the capability right now, using the Oregon ballroom, to vaccinate up to 7,500 people a day. We are looking at expanding into the exhibition hall at some point in the future and could potentially vaccinate up to 25,000 people a day. The only thing that’s limiting us is the number of vaccines we have in hand,” said Terrett.
The airport says that it was a stroke of luck that helped them in their rescheduling. They had already planned to host shorter days this weekend, so they managed to squeeze the appointments in this weekend.
“There was an opportunity to just expand the days that the clinic was running this weekend. So, it’s unfortunate that it happened, but it couldn’t have happened in a better way in some senses,” Simonds said.
These vaccine clinics are by appointment only.
