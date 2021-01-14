Vaccine committee sends recommendation for next phases to OHA

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon’s Vaccine Advisory Committee decided Thursday which groups it believes should receive the COVID-19 vaccine next.
According to the OHA, here’s what groups the latest list includes:
- Historically underserved communities of color (especially Black/African American/African Immigrant, Hispanic/Latino/a/x and Pacific Islanders) and Indigenous, Tribal, and urban-based American Indian/Alaska Natives. In short, the people who experience the impacts of racism and health disparity on a daily basis and are currently experiencing the highest rates of COVID-19 in the state.
- Immigrants and refugees
- Adults 16-64 with chronic conditions
- Adults and youth eligible for vaccine in custody
- Frontline workers not already in Phase 1a or 1b (these will be defined later)
- Adults living in multi-generational homes
- People under the age of 65 living in low-income senior housing and other congregate senior housing
It’s not in order of priority.
Establishing BIPOC communities high on the list was important for several members.
“BIPOC people were prioritized for testing, so I don’t understand why they cannot be prioritized for vaccines,” said Dr. Aileen Duldulao, who represents the Oregon Pacific Islander Coalition on the VAC. “They were explicitly prioritized for testing based on the data. So, to not extend that to vaccines does not make sense. It is not evidence-based. It is not based on the data.”
The meeting, which lasted two hours, went off course repeatedly. Some members voiced concern that they’d have to table all the work they’d done.
“We’re in an urgent situation right now. We need to move forward. And right now, honestly, what I’ve heard - a lot of white people are getting vaccinated that don’t meet - or young people, not sick, upwardly mobile, and so there’s really disparities there,” said Marin Arreola, on behalf of Interface Network.
Others found it hard to vote when they weren’t clear what vaccine dose capacity Oregon will have.
“I’m trying to figure out how this recommendation could realistically be put in place when there’s a vaccine shortage, and there’s a rule that anybody who identifies as BIPOC is prioritized. I might be missing something, but I am not understanding how that is practical,” said Zhenya Abbruzzese on behalf of Adventist Health.
The recommendation is prioritized for Phase 1B, alongside educators and people over age 65. Ultimately, it appears the state will make the final decision.
