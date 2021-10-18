WARRENTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Monday marks the deadline for thousands to get vaccinated in Oregon under Governor Kate Brown's executive order.

Firefighters are included in that mandate that's drawn criticism. Some police and firefighters even sued the governor over it.

But on the vaccine deadline, many local fire departments have large percentages of their staff in compliance, including the City of Warrenton's volunteer fire department.

Oregon State troopers, firefighters suing Gov. Brown over vaccine mandate SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A group of Oregon State Troopers and firefighters is suing Gov. Kate Brown over the vaccine mandate for state employees.

In September, Mayor Henry Balensifer wrote a letter to Gov. Brown sharing concerns about the impact the vaccination mandate would have on the city's volunteer fire department.

"I had received a briefing in late September from my fire chief saying you know we've done this twice now, we've polled the volunteers and it doesn't look like they're budging," Balensifer said. “(It) looks like this vaccination mandate's going to really hit us hard. This is the numbers that it looks like."

But a month later, on Monday, the mayor shared a much different feeling.

"We are in full compliance with the governor's mandate," Balensifer said. "It's definitely a relief."

Balensifer said out of the 26 firefighters in the volunteer fire department, only six have exemptions.

The governor's office did respond to his letter saying if there were immediate staffing shortages due to the vaccine requirement, the Oregon Health Authority has a process through the Oregon Office of Emergency Management to request Emergency Medical Services and fire assistance.

Luckily, it doesn't appear Balensifer will have to do that on the vaccine deadline.

"It was the scariest crisis that could've happened that I had faced as mayor, and I was just glad that the crisis didn't occur," Balensifer said. "I'm feeling immensely grateful. Obviously there were some volunteers that had to put aside some of their personal differences to get vaccinated to serve the community. I don't want to minimize that in any way, shape or form because that it is a big deal."

FOX 12 asked other local fire departments for their vaccination rates.

Clackamas Fire says it's in compliance with the mandate with 100% of its members getting vaccinated or completing medical/religious exemption forms. The department said there will be no impact to service.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said 90% of its 505 personnel are vaccinated and it does not expect any significant impact on staffing.

The Port of Portland said 34% of its firefighters are unvaccinated right now. A spokesperson for the port says until they are vaccinated, firefighters who do not meet the deadline can use paid time off or unpaid leave.

The City of Portland said it won't release specific vaccination data for Portland Fire and Rescue due to privacy.

FOX 12 also reached out to Gresham Fire for its vaccination rates, but the department has not yet responded to the inquiry.