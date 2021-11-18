Vaccine deadline for TSA workers comes as millions plan to travel

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) - One of the busiest travel weeks of the year also comes as a deadline will pass for TSA employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday is the last day for federal workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Many worry this could have an impact on holiday travel.

Officials with TSA and PDX have not said how many TSA employees at Portland International Airport remain unvaccinated. Joe Lowry, a TSA employee at PDX and head of the union representing those workers, said the agency has been losing employees for a while now.

“We’re losing a lot of officers. It’s really impacting what we do every day. We notice it on the check points,” he said.

Lowry said it’s not just the vaccine requirement, but a number of reasons people are leaving. But, he says that they do plan to lose some employees after Monday.

“People are trying to figure out do I get the shot, do I not get the shot and how is this going to impact me and my family and my paycheck?” he said.

OSHA suspends enforcement of federal vaccine mandate for large companies (KPTV) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced Wednesday that it has suspended the implementation and enforcement…

Lowry said, so far, the loss of employees has not impacted wait times at security at the airport. But, he said it could be more noticeable in the next week depending on how many people have chosen not to get vaccinated.

He says, like any holiday, passengers need to be prepared and be early.

“Please, please show up two, two and half, maybe even three hours early. Have your documents, your ID, your passports, ready to go. Listen to what the officers are telling you they need you to do before you go through security. It’s going to help the lines move along much better,” Lowry said.

He says no matter what, travelers will get through security and off to their flights.

“Even though we’re down officers, security is still going to be the same. We’re still there to do our job and keep the traveling public safe. There’s no worries there,” said Lowry.

PDX is reminding passengers that things also look different this year at the airport. They are asking people to be sure you are heading to the right gate before going through security, because there is no longer a long hallway connecting gates. They also say to be ready for several extra minutes of walking to get around construction.