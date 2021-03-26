PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Friday that Oregonians in Phase 1B, Group 7 will now be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine two weeks earlier than planned.
Starting April 5, frontline workers and people 16 years of age or older with underlying health conditions will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
The new timeline is thanks to an increase in vaccine supplies from the federal government and the progress counties and health care providers have made vaccinating seniors, Brown said.
According to Brown, 22 counties have begun vaccinating people in Phase 1B, Group 6 after attesting to largely completing senior vaccinations.
"As we vaccinate our frontline workers and all Oregonians with underlying health conditions, we will work to make sure vaccines reach the communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19: Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Tribal and communities of color. With so many counties across Oregon ready to begin the next phases of vaccination, I am accelerating our vaccination timelines statewide rather than proceeding county-by-county," Brown said. "And, with increased supplies, expanding eligibility will allow health care providers and community-based organizations to be more efficient in their efforts to vaccinate hard-to-reach communities."
The new vaccination timeline is as follows:
- Phase 1B, Group 6 (No later than March 29)
- Adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions,
- Migrant and seasonal farm workers,
- Seafood and agricultural workers,
- Food processing workers,
- People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living,
- People experiencing homelessness,
- People currently displaced by wildfires,
- Wildland firefighters, and
- Pregnant people 16 and older.
- Phase 1B, Group 7 (April 5)
- Frontline workers as defined by the CDC,
- Multigenerational household members, and
- Adults 16 and older with underlying health conditions.
- May 1
- All Oregonians, 16 and older
As of Thursday, Oregon has administered a total of 803,442 first and second doses of Pfizer, 774,227 first and second doses of Moderna and 35,336 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
(1) comment
"we will work to make sure vaccines reach the communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19: Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Tribal and communities of color"
Having kept up to date, and to this point didn't realize COVID SARS distinguished between ethnicity or color. Thank you high governesses Brown for bringing those statics into the light.
Meanwhile, a close 54 year old caucasian friend lay suffering due to pneumonia and COVID related symptoms in a Kansas City intensive care ward the past 3 weeks. I'll let him know he is on your list.
