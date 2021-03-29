PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – More people became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the state of Oregon is seeing a boost in the number of doses coming from the Federal Government.
Monday those in Phase 1B Group 6 became eligible, they include:
- All adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions
- Migrant and seasonal farmworkers
- Seafood and agricultural workers
- Food processing workers
- People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living
- Individuals experiencing homelessness
- People currently displaced by wildfires
- Wildland firefighters
- Pregnant people 16 and older
Unlike other big rollout weeks, Oregon is expecting a surge in doses. This week OHA says the state will see 195,000 doses statewide. Next week the forecast is 230,000 doses, and then by April 10th, 250,000 prime doses are expecting. The state is anticipating that level to hold through May.
OHA is asking counties to be ready for a surge in doses.
“We’ve asked counties to develop surge plans to prepare for this infusion,” OHA Spokesperson Rudy Owens said. “At this time, we continue to distribute a vast majority of our state allocation on a per capita basis, based on each county’s proportion of people age 16 and above.”
In Marion County, which began group 6 last week, the county is seeing appointments fill up quickly. Marion County had seen a lull in people sign up for an appointment and attested to the state that it was ready to move on to the next eligibility group.
In Portland, the All4Oregon mass vaccination clinic at the Oregon Convention Center had vaccinated over 32,000 people last week. On Sunday, the clinic vaccinated 7,000 people.
“At this time, we know that the demand for vaccinations is great, and capacity to meet the demand will still remain to be limited to available supplies provided to the state,” Owens said.
