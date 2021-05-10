PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With vaccines now available to everyone, the rush to a more normal life is on. Yet, Oregon Health experts have said the demand is slowing, partly because of vaccine hesitancy.
“You know, there’s a number of things, why people are more hesitant to get the vaccine," said Dr. Emilio DeBess with the Oregon Health Authority.
Dr. DeBess is a Senior Health Advisor for the Oregon Health Authority. He said OHA has been working hard to talk with different groups in different areas about the vaccine and how important it is.
“We have to navigate their concerns," said Dr. DeBess. "I’ve heard some people talk about infertility, some people talk about religion, some people talk about, does it have a micro-chip," he said. "You know, things that sometimes you just have to walk through with people, help them understand that it’s a safe vaccine, that they never missed a step in terms of creating the vaccine.”
Dr. DeBess said a large group of people still hesitant aren't necessarily against the vaccine but want to hold off a bit longer to see if anyone has long-term health effects.
“But we’ve been tracking people since the vaccine was created and used for about six to eight months now and there’s no side-effects that we’ve heard of," he said.
Current data from OHA shows by county, Benton County has vaccinated the most of its population at 55%. Umatilla County has vaccinated just 24%. Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties all fall around 41-48%.
While those numbers are expected to rise, the demand for vaccines is slowing. Some vaccination sites are scaling back hours, appointments are becoming easier to find and walk-in appointments are available at others.
"I think the initial bump in people wanting and requesting the vaccine has flattened a little bit and it’s not as significant as it was before," said Dr. DeBess.
Health experts said not everything is vaccine hesitancy, though.
"We’ve working really hard, OHA, in going out to areas where there may not be easy access to vaccines and providing vaccines at workplaces, at factories, agricultural places," said Dr. DeBess.
He said the vaccine will eventually make its way to hospitals and doctors' offices, too. He hopes as it continued to become more available, more people will get it.
“I think the message is we’re still in this tunnel and we’re still seeing a lot of cases," said Dr. DeBess. "The only way we’re going to be able to get out of it is by getting vaccinated.”
