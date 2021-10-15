PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - All K-12 staff in Oregon will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday, or risk losing their job.
FOX 12 is told in the largest school district in the state, Portland Public Schools, out of the more that 7,000 people required to receive the vaccine, 95.6% are fully vaccinated.
A spokesperson said 84 are partially vaccinated and 231 are unvaccinated. Out of those 231 unvaccinated people, 95 were granted a religious or medical exemption. FOX 12 is told some exemptions are still under review.
In Salem-Keizer Public Schools, a spokesperson said 98% of staff have submitted proof of vaccination or have an approved medical or religious exemption.
In Beaverton, numbers show 99.3% are full vaccinated or qualified for an exemption.
In the North Clackamas School District, around 99.85% of staff are in compliance with the mandate, according to a spokesperson.
In Lake Oswego, 98.6% are fully vaccinated, while 1.4% qualified for an exemption.
Kim McGair is a parent at PPS.
“I was pleased to see that at least in Portland Public Schools, those teachers got vaccinated in huge numbers voluntarily and I’m really pleased about that, but I think mandates, I guess what I would say is I don’t really see that mandates are working,” she said.
McGair worries mandates are causing people to quit during an already tough time.
“I don’t think at PPS, but certainly at some of the rural communities and, you know, we’re seeing it with health care,” said McGair. “In the days of massive shortages, an unvaccinated teacher or an unvaccinated health care worker is way better than no teacher or no health care worker.”
These numbers will are expected to change some after Monday’s deadline. FOX 12 is told some exemptions are still being reviewed by districts.