SALEM, OR (KPTV) - For the first time in Oregon history, the majority of statewide elected executive offices are held by women.
Val Hoyle was sworn in Monday at a ceremony in Salem; she will serve as the new commissioner for the Bureau of Labor and Industries.
Before Hoyle took to the podium, several other women in leadership roles spoke about their excitement, including Gov. Kate Brown.
“Today’s momentous swearing in means that three of Oregon’s executive elected officials will be held by women,” Brown said.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Secretary of State Dennis Richardson were also at the ceremony.
State leaders spoke about Hoyle’s many achievements, including her past work with Oregon Clean Fuels Program, voter registration laws and firearm protection programs. Hoyle said she is focused on what she can bring to the table in her new role.
“I used to say it’s the most important job that nobody has ever heard of,” Hoyle said. “There are only four states in which the labor commissioner is elected. And in none of those states does the labor commissioner oversee civil rights or protect against fair housing discrimination.”
Now that Hoyle is labor commissioner, she joins Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in the female majority of executive elected officials. The other two, Secretary of State Dennis Richardson and State Treasurer Tobias Read, are men.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.