PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers have announced their current roster status ahead of the 2022 MLS season.

The announcement comes only days after the Portland Timbers competed in the 2021 MLS Cup against NYCFC, losing in penalty kicks 4-2 after playing to a 1-1 draw in regulation.

Players not returning for the 2022 season include Ismaila Jome, Jorge Gonzalez and Manny Perez. The Timbers added additionally, Renzo Zambrano is out of contract.

A surprise return on the roster is midfielder Diego Valeri who was highly expected to have played his final match with the team Saturday.

Aside from the remainder of the team returning, the club is currently in discussions with Sebastián Blanco, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic and Josecarlos Van Rankin for the 2022 season.