CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - Police are searching for two suspects who were seen running from a stolen van in Camas Monday night.
At around 9 p.m., officers were called out to a suspicious white van seen at a construction sire near the 2000 block of Northwest 33rd Way.
Police said the van was leaving as officers arrived. Officers attempted to make contact, but the van sped away.
The van was later located a short distance away near Northwest 44th Avenue and Sierra Drive. According to police, neighbors reported seeing two people run away from the van after it parked.
Police said the van was reported stolen from a Battle Ground daycare three days earlier. It was reportedly filled with stolen construction materials.
Officers, along with a K-9, searched the area, but did not locate the suspects.
Police said it is believed that the suspects likely got a ride out of the area from a different vehicle.
Anyone with information about the suspects should contact police.
