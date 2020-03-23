VACNOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Free childcare will be available for kids of first responders and healthcare professionals in Vancouver who need to go to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Camp Evergreen officially opens on Tuesday, but parents can register right now. The camp will be held at Crestline Elementary School in southeast Vancouver and run by staff from the Evergreen School District, who are being paid while schools are closed.
The childcare will be available weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for kids as young at 2-and-half who are potty-trained up through age 12. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will also be served for free.
As a precaution, each child’s temperature will be taken at the door and extra hand-washing and sanitizing will be done, too.
To create as much social distancing as possible, they have classrooms available to spread everyone out and are trying to keep a teacher-student ratio of one to seven, which is less than the one to ten ratio that childcare centers generally use.
Gail Spolar with the Evergreen School District says they’ve never done something like this before, but in these unprecedented times, they’re trying to find innovative ways to meet the needs of the community.
“We need to help provide the childcare so that these folks don’t have that worry or don’t have that burden, so they can go to their jobs and be fully focused on providing the care that so many people need,” Spolar said.
Spolar says Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and the state superintendent of education asked school districts that have the capability to do something like this, and over the weekend, about 70 families signed up.
Registration information is available at: https://sites.google.com/evergreenps.org/eps-camp-evergreen/home
