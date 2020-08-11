VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver bar owner is voluntarily closing her doors after receiving two written warnings from the state about COVID-19 and mask-enforcement rules.
She said the state has put her in an impossible position and that she has no other choice.
"In order to save my business and my employees jobs I decided to shut it down, which was a really hard decision," Janelle Shadley, who has owned Tip Top Too Tavern for more than a decade, said.
Since June, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board has investigated seven COVID-19 complaints at the bar, and in recent weeks, issued two written warnings.
One in July cites customers not wearing masks and not social distancing. The other one in August cites a bartender and customer not wearing masks, as well as the customer sitting at the bar when she shouldn’t be and a woman walking from a table without a mask.
"I can’t guarantee that one person isn’t gonna get up and forget to pull up their mask," Shadley said. "It's completely impossible, because if you stand in any one establishment you will see a violation, somebody will forget."
Shadley said she's done everything she can to follow the rules.
"I have tried 100 percent, I have given it my everything and I feel like I'm being targeted," Shadley said.
In an email, a spokesperson for the liquor control board said officers don’t have the time or inclination to nitpick, that Tip Top has the second highest number of complaints in Vancouver, and that the board follows up on complaints and is there to educate and ensure compliance.
Shadley said there’s no way to ensure she wouldn’t face further warnings or penalties, so she’s left with no other choice.
"It's a no win situation," Shadley said. "I can’t have my license in jeopardy or a big fine that I can’t afford to pay."
Shadley said she thinks individuals should be held responsible for their actions instead of this all falling on business owners.
Statewide data shows the board has received more than 3,600 COVID-19 complaints, with nearly 65 percent of those being about mask enforcement.
Copyright 2020 KTPV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
If you can't follow the rules then you should not be open so for the protection of all closing your business is the best thing for all concerned. Not sure why it is impossible to make sure people are wearing masks....especially employees...and make sure they are doing social distancing. Perhaps a backbone would help to be able to tell people these are the rules for me to keep my business open.
How many people correctly wear the mask? Does the mask fit? Bandannas don’t count.
Covid takes no prisoners. Many businesses are failing. Wouldn't it be nice if they put a moratorium on rent, mortgages, etc. Until this thing is over?
But it is not 'covid', it is 100% political.
