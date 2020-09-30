VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Improving weather conditions mean people in Vancouver can resume recreational burning Thursday.
Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli approved lifting the city’s recreational burning ban, effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
This means recreational fires, campfires and fires in outdoor fireplaces or chimney-type devices will be allowed in Vancouver city limits.
All outdoor burning of things like brush/vegetation and garbage is still prohibited in Vancouver.
Vancouver’s burn ban was put in place on Sept. 8 due to very dry and windy weather conditions.
