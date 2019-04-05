VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver business owner from Portland stole more than $1.4 million dollars from over 130 customers who ordered precious metals from him, the Western District of Washington U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
Aaron Michael Scott, 40, was indicted in October last year following state and federal investigation into his internet precious metals business, Blue Moon Coins.
Scott began defrauding silver and gold purchasers as early as October 2013, the attorney’s office says, and continued until his business was closed by the Washington State Department of Financial Services in April 2014.
The attorney’s office citing record filed in the case says Scott between October 2013 and April 2014 accepted customer money for the purchase of precious metals and coins and used the money for person, company and hobby expenses.
Scott represented to customers that the money would be used immediately to purchase the coins and metals, but instead, it was used for expenses or to fulfill earlier customer orders in the form of a Ponzi scheme, the attorney’s office says. When customers complained about the delay in receiving their items, Scott used excuses including weather delays, corporate buyouts, and a bad flu season, according to the attorney’s office.
Scott declared bankruptcy in 2015, revealing that he had a web of businesses involved in other activities, including producing rap albums and creating custom jewelry, including gold teeth.
During the fraud scheme, Scott owned a Maserati and a Porsche but transferred ownership of the luxury cars before the bankruptcy filing, the attorney's office says.
In total, more than 139 customers were defrauded of more than $1.4 million, the attorney’s office says.
In court Friday, Scott was sentenced to four years in prison for wire fraud.
The U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission has filed a civil enforcement action against Scott and Blue Moon Coins seeking restitution for the victims and a permanent registration and trading ban.
