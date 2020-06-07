Vancouver business owner shares support for law enforcement, hopes everyone can come together

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A black business owner in Vancouver is showing support for law enforcement and saying now’s the time for everyone to come together instead of turning against each other.
Charles Bibens owns Goldie’s BBQ and has several messages on his window, painted before Christmas. One says, “God protect local law enforcement.”
Bibens said he’s always been a supporter of police.
His place has a wall full of pictures of men and women in uniform, several of which are his family members, including his son who he said is a Vancouver police officer.
But this past week, he said he had a customer who called in an order and then decided not to pick it up once he saw the front of the shop.
Bibens talked about that in a Facebook video that now has more than a thousand shares.
“These law enforcement officers go out there and put their life on the line every day, every minute that they’re out there, I just thought, you know, it was time for somebody to put it in perspective, I guess,” Bibens said.
Bibens also has a flier up on the window for a George Floyd demonstration that he said a young lady in the community asked to put up last week.
He said this really is a time for everyone to come together.
“This country is in a bad spot right now and it shouldn’t be ‘cause we’ve been blessed. This is the greatest country on Earth and for us to turn on each other and you know, devour each other because of something like this instead of picking each other up and encouraging to do what’s right,” Bibens said. “I just pray that we can all get past this and be a better nation because of it.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
