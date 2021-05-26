Vancouver business owners adjust to new 'honor system' and other mask guidance by Gov. Inslee

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver businesses are pivoting, again, after Gov. Jay Inslee announced he is allowing them to adopt an honor system. That is, assuming customers not wearing masks have been fully vaccinated, without having to ask for any proof.
The order is the opposite to guidance in Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown asks businesses to verify vaccination status before a customer can ditch their masks.
Although fully vaccinated people can be in most places without a mask, we heard from many customers in Vancouver who said that they are still wearing one.
“I’m kind of iffy about it because I don’t know, you know, if you’ve been vaccinated and some people go in there and can say they’ve been vaccinated and they really haven’t, so I think that maybe showing proof of some sort is a good idea,” said Nikki Dennis, who was dining at Stack 571 in Vancouver Wednesday.
There’s another new order from Inslee, as well. It allows employees to stop wearing masks if they show their employer proof or sign a document certifying their status. According to the new order, employers are required to create a log of workers who’ve verified their status, check each day, or make a worker’s badge show they’re vaccinated. The order has drawn criticism from around the state, but Vancouver businesses FOX 12 spoke with said they’re not quite ready to leave the face coverings behind yet anyway.
“We had to post signage again saying that we do require masks. However, you know, we are not in a position to ask anyone’s medical history and ask about their vaccination status. We still have masks to offer our guests if they’re coming in without a mask, so we’ll politely offer one but if they decline, we’re going to assume that they’re being responsible and they’re fully vaccinated,” said North Moore, the general manager at Stack 571.
Kat Silveira, the owner of Urban Barnhouse and Herboriste in Vancouver, said she's been extremely careful the entire pandemic because of older customers. Urban Barnhouse is a vintage boutique shop, while Herboriste is a CBD store with a couple locations in Vancouver.
Right now, because Silveira’s shops are so small, she said she’s still encouraging mask wearing so people feel comfortable, but wouldn’t turn customers away if they show up without a face covering.
As far as the employee mask mandate, Silveira says most of her ten workers are her kids and she knows exactly who is and isn’t vaccinated. She is still requiring those who aren’t to wear a mask. She said if her employees were not her children, she wouldn’t keep a record.
“I understand the need for doing that, but I feel that…it really does infringe on people’s rights to privacy a little bit,” she told FOX 12. “It’s not something that I think that I would mandate, you know, having to have a log of my employees being vaccinated.”
Overall, the impression in Vancouver is that many businesses are still requiring masks and they likely will do so until Washington state reopens the economy.
