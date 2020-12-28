Vancouver business owners max out credit cards, turn to food stamps to survive pandemic

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Portland couple had no choice but to keep their Vancouver business closed for the past nine months. They say it was due to their work's high-risk nature coupled with a health condition, making one of them extra suspectable to COVID-19 complications if she were to contract the virus.
"When I work, I have to be this close – with a magnifying glass –six inches away in order to insert the probe and do it right," said Maya Mersal, Monday night.
Mersal and her wife, Darla Mersal, own Maya's Gentle Touch Electrology, a permanent hair removal service that requires close contact with clients who can't wear masks while getting hair removed from their faces.
Maya Mersal said she couldn't take the risk.
"I'm in my mid-sixties, and I have a heart condition," Mersal explained.
The wives, who also support their two children, rely on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program. The couple brings in roughly $700 a week, but it's not enough to make ends meet.
"The bills never stop coming," Maya said. "We cut what we can, like cable and stuff like that."
Now in survival mode, the Mersal's said they've borrowed money from family, maxed-out credit cards, signed up for food stamps and even sought out free pet food.
It's a life they never imagined.
"Before we started our business, we both had great jobs and great incomes," Maya said, adding that she spent 40 years as a truck driver before her health forced her to pursue a new career.
The couple said they're sharing their story for a very simple reason: they know their struggle isn't unique.
"While us and many others with small businesses sit there and watch and we wait, and we're on pins and needles about what legislation is coming through," Darla Mersal said.
The couple said the $600 stimulus payments wouldn't put much of a dent in their debt, but that and the newly approved extra $300 weekly federal payments are still desperately welcomed.
Their message: Congress and the President need to do more, and the delays are already hurting.
"They're (Congress) is playing a very political game and aren't paying attention that this is hurting millions of people," Darla said.
The Mersal's said they won't be getting Gov. Jay Inslee's Pandemic Relief Payment of $550 because they live in Oregon.
