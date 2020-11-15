Vancouver businesses adjust to Gov. Inslee's new COVID-19 restrictions

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – COVID-19 is clearly a health crisis, but it's also an economic crisis.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement Sunday placed new restrictions on businesses and social gatherings for the next four weeks as the state continues to combat a rising number of coronavirus cases.
At Dulin's Café, they have been practicing social distancing since they were able to reopen back in late May.
"It's tough to be closed back down, but it's also understandable," Patrick Dulin owner of Dulin's Café, said.
For Dulin it is like Deja-Vu all over again; he's going to have to lay-off his staff and go back to take-out only.
"I cook myself, so I will be in the kitchen, and I will have one server out front taking to-go orders, and we were able to do that for ten weeks and not get behind on our bills. So I'm hoping to be able to do it again," he said.
At Trufit, owner Ron Bryan says he takes all the necessary health and safety precautions and doesn't think he should have to shut down. He said he worries about his client's physical and mental health if they can't work out.
He also worries about his family.
"Feeding my family is going to get a little harder," Bryan said.
He thinks the governor's restrictions are grouping too many businesses together and says restrictions don't need to be as broad as they are.
"I think being a private facility, I am able to monitor and control my level of traffic and screen my clients," Bryan said.
Grocery stores can remain open, but the number of people who can be in a store at one time will be limited.
"We are on the frontlines. We are an essential business, we need to take care of ourselves and many people still don't take care of themselves," Leticia Restrepo Becerras said.
The Latin-American grocery store serves one of the pandemic's hardest-hit communities: Latinos. The owners are keenly aware of COVID-19 and what is at stake economically and medically.
The owner tells FOX 12 she backs the governor's new plan.
"I think it's necessary in my opinion it, will affect my business. I know, but it will affect it more if everybody gets sick," Becerras said.
Back at Dulin's, where the Sunday brunch rush is winding down, Patrick Dulin says he's hopeful at least now with a vaccine on the way. He says he can see an end to the pandemic.
Governor Inslee has committed $50 million in loans and grants for employers and employees hurt by the pandemic.
