Vancouver businesses have mixed reactions to Inslee's plan to open state

OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has laid out the framework for reopening Washington state, but when restaurants could open back up is still unclear.
Gov. Inslee said Friday the state will open back up in four phases. Parts of the first phase are already in effect.
The fully first phase will see retailers back open for curbside pickup, which Inslee says we could see by mid-May.
Restaurants will be able to open in the second phase. They will have to keep their dining rooms to below 50% capacity and tables cannot have more than five people.
“We’re actually still trying to digest it and figure out how we can react to it and still stay open,” Dwayne Christensen, owner of Uptown Barrel Room in Vancouver, said.
When phase two could begin is still unclear, which worries Christensen.
“We don’t know if we’re going to be able to survive the prolonged extension here. It’s going to be really tough,” Christensen said.
Inslee said that their will have to be at least three weeks between each of the four phases to monitor its effects. Christensen says he thinks that Clark County businesses should be allowed to open sooner.
“We have 16 deaths, and totally sad about it, 100%, but I also look at the population here, I don’t see it,” Christensen said.
But other business owners aren’t so sure. Peter Dougherty owns La Bottega in Vancouver and says that even when they do get the greenlight, he might still keep customers out of the dining room.
“Our plan is to return when it’s right for us, so at the first drop of a hat, we’re not necessarily willing to just jump in,” Dougherty said.
Inslee said that smaller counties with low or zero cases of COVID-19 can apply for a waiver to reopen more quickly. Commissioners and the local and state health departments will have to clear those counties.
The Washington plan does look a little different from Oregon’s. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday that restaurants will be able to open in phase one, but she did not give any timeline for when phase one will begin.
Christensen said he just hopes the restaurant openings happen quickly enough that they can still be around when customers are welcome back.
“Hopefully things will change in the next month and numbers will come down to what he wants to so we can get back rolling,” Christensen said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
