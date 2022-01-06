VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Two employees at Craft Cannabis in Vancouver were held at gunpoint Tuesday night by an unknown suspect.

At 10:45 p.m. on January 4, Jessica Lambert and her co-worker were closing up shop when a man described as middle aged, 6’2, 240 pounds, wearing a purge Halloween mask, entered the store holding a shotgun.

Footage from inside the store shows both employees kneeling on the floor cleaning a vacuum as the suspect held them at gunpoint.

“All of the sudden, a customer walks in like normal, and both of us were already on the ground fixing the vacuum and he was like get on the ground. I just thought it was a joke, I didn’t think it was real and it was happening, but it was real, it was raw, and happening right in front of my eyes,” said Lambert.

The robber demanded both employees put all cash from two registers into a paper bag and fled through the front door in a getaway car. The $1,600 transaction took all of three minutes, but Lambert said “it honestly felt like a lifetime.”

“Our number one goal was making sure our staff was okay and unharmed. Everything in here is replaceable, but they are not," General Manager Chris Olen said.

Craft Cannabis has issued a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to a conviction. You can email reward@craftcannabis.com to send in any tips.