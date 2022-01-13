VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain has announced he’ll be departing from his position after eight years with the department.

McElvain was sworn in as Vancouver’s chief of police in Dec. 2013. His final day in his position will be June 30, according to the city.

“I entered law enforcement—in part—to be a change agent, and I feel I’ve accomplished that. As I begin my 36th year in policing, with more than eight years as chief in Vancouver, I find this to be an appropriate time to move aside for new leadership,” Chief McElvain said.

Before joining the VPD, McElvain worked in the sheriff’s department of Riverside County, CA for 17 years.

“Chief McElvain has been a strategic and thoughtful leader for the VPD. During the last two years, he has been a steady, compassionate leader through some of the most tumultuous times for policing in a generation,” said City Manager Eric Holmes. “His commitment to working with the community to increase transparency, accountability, and equity while improving police and community relations and reducing police use of force incidents has been exemplary.”

The City of Vancouver is planning to launch a national recruitment to find Vancouver’s next chief of police. McElvain will also be assisting in the transition, according to the city.