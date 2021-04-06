VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver City Council voted Monday to award $6,225,000 to 14 local affordable housing and temporary shelter projects.
The city says the funding, which comes from the Affordable Housing Fund, will support construction of 173 affordable housing units, as well as preserve 142 housing units for low-income families and very low-income homeless residents. It will also provide “first in” funding necessary for five housing development and preservations projects to access additional funding.
About 600 people who are experiencing homelessness will benefit from case management, temporary shelter and other direct services included in the awards, according to the city.
"We are excited to be able to award funding to numerous projects that will enhance the livability of our community and provide much-needed housing support for vulnerable residents," said Chad Eiken, Vancouver’s director of community and economic development. "It’s clear that the Affordable Housing Fund, which was approved by the voters in November 2016, is expanding housing opportunities for very low-income households as intended."
The city says $5,625,000 went to the following 11 housing production and preservation projects:
- Ginn Gives’ 50-unit 65th Avenue Apartments project at 2929 N.E. 65th Ave. ($975,000)
- Ginn Gives’ 9-unit 138th Avenue Townhomes project at Northeast 138th Avenue and 18th Street ($225,000)
- Lifeline Connections’ sober-living recovery home for women with substance abuse disorders who have young children in their care, location TBA ($125,000)
- Mercy Housing’s 69-unit PeaceHealth family housing project at Northeast 5th Avenue and Northeast 93rd Avenue ($200,000)
- Proud Ground’s down payment assistance program for first-time homebuyers earning less than 80% of the Area Median Income ($250,000)
- Second Step Housing’s 26-unit housing acquisition project at 6305 and 6409 Kansas St. ($900,000)
- The Minority Coalition’s housing project for individuals experiencing mental health or behavioral health concerns, location TBA ($300,000)
- Vancouver Housing Authority’s Fruit Valley Commons renovation project at 1910 W. 31st St. ($700,000)
- Vancouver Housing Authority’s 4-unit 31st Street tiny home development project ($200,000)
- Vancouver Housing Authority’s 124-unit Central Park Place Apartments rehabilitation project at 1900 Fort Vancouver Way ($200,000)
- Vancouver Housing Authority’s 106-unit Fourth Plain Commons development project at 2220 Norris Rd., a partnership project with the City of Vancouver ($1,500,000)
A total of $600,000 went to the following three temporary shelter projects:
- Outsiders Inn’s shelter for men at St. Paul Church ($202,777)
- Share’s WHAT Shelter for women ($200,250)
- Xchange Recovery’s From Homeless to Recovery and Sustainability program ($197,473)
The Affordable Housing Fund is a seven-year property tax-supported fund approved by Vancouver voters in 2016. The city says the funding is used to "buy, build and preserve low-income rental housing and support rental assistance and housing programs that help prevent or address homelessness."
(1) comment
i feel bad for the voters who voted that in, what a waste
