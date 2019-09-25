VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A suspect is stealing and vandalizing political signs ahead of the November election for Vancouver city council.
Vancouver police are now investigating after one candidate in particular has been targeted repeatedly.
City Council candidate David Regan said someone has been messing with political signs over the last three weeks sometimes stealing his signs and also damaging them.
Vancouver police said they are investigating reports of at least 25 signs that have disappeared or been vandalized.
Regan is running for city council position number five.
Officers said they have evidence of the crimes, telling us that Regan has cameras facing some of his signs and footage shows two cars damaging the signs.
Police said Regan also put a GPS tracker on some of his signs.
On Wednesday, FOX 12 spoke to Regan about the vandalism he said the campaign is trying to stay positive, but it's frustrating.
“It is incredibly disappointing to me that this is going on because everyone has the right to run a fair campaign and square campaign,” he said. “it's hard to deal with these things and keep replacing signs and it's really the public's money people who are supporting the campaign, people who are putting money in it."
Police said the damage totals about 250 dollars.
Officers said so far, they haven't confirmed whether or not other candidates are being targeted.
Police said they have identified a suspect and have turned the case over to the county prosecutor. Formal charges have not been filled.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.