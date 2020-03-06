VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver City Hall is taking necessary precautions after an employee may have been exposed to COVID-19 while on a cruise ship.
A city spokesperson told FOX 12 that an employee was notified Thursday that they were one of 2,500 passengers onboard a cruise ship with another passenger who was later diagnosed with COVID-19. The employee immediately told their supervisors.
The name of the cruise ship the employee was on has not been released.
The spokesperson said the employee had been back from their cruise for 13 days, and during that time, they did not experience any symptoms. The employee reported on Thursday that they had a "runny nose."
The employee's desk, neighboring desks, and all common areas at City Hall have been cleaned and sanitized, according to the spokesperson.
The employee is home and is working with their doctor to determine if they'll need to test for COVID-19.
The spokesperson says they are closely monitoring the situation.
Washington state has been hit the hardest in the United States by COVID-19, with the State Department of Health reporting 79 confirmed cases and 11 deaths.
Right now, there are no known cases in Clark County.
The latest numbers from Clark County Public Health were updated Friday morning: One person has tested negative, while eight people are waiting for their test results and five are being supervised.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
